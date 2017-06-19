Cost of living in Riga is 126th highe...

Cost of living in Riga is 126th highest in the world

Riga has been ranked the world's 126th most expensive location and the cost of living in the Latvian capital is significantly higher than in the other two Baltic capitals - Tallinn and Vilnius, a survey by Mercer Human Research Consulting shows.... Read more...

