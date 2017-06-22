Changes within the Management Board of Reverta

Joint Stock Company Reverta informs that Chairperson of the company's Management Board Solvita Deglava is leaving her appointment with effect from 30 June 2017. In line with the decision adopted by the Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting, Reverta will continue with a one-member Management Board and Ruta Amtmane will assume the duties of the only Management Board member.

