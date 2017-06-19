Cellist and Holocaust Survivor Who Fo...

Cellist and Holocaust Survivor Who Found a New Home at SMU Honored in Monthlong Festival

Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: Dallas Observer

For the fifth time this month, Southern Methodist University celebrates the life and work of cellist and Holocaust survivor Lev Aronson, who made Dallas and SMU his home after escaping a concentration camp in Latvia. The annual Lev Aronson Legacy Festival, which began last Friday, features free master classes from some of Aronson's most prominent students, story swapping, spoken word and a film screening, among other things, all geared to impart Aronson's memory and passion to as many people as possible.

