Beaver family fell tree in downtown Riga

6 hrs ago

A family of beavers living in the canal in downtown Riga have reminded people of their presence in the Latvian capital by felling a tree last week, local television reported on Tuesday. A spruce, apparently cut by the beavers, has been lying in the lawn by the city canal for more than a week.

Chicago, IL

