Armenian start-up OnQuark to showcase its product in Latvia
YEREVAN, June 28. /ARKA/. Armenian start-up OnQuark, which is a customs service solutions provider, will travel to Riga, Latvia, early in 2018 to participate in Techchill. The Microsoft Innovation Center in Armenia said today that in Riga the startup will meet with professional mentors, as well as present its product to investors from the Balkan and European countries.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US levels sanctions against Russia over electio... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Battle Tested
|37
|Interview: Riga "16+1" summit continues win-win... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Nenad Stevovic
|1
|Latvia bans sales of energy drinks to under-18s (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Steve Skulte
|1
|How my grandmother's chutzpah helped Sugihara r... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|uther pendragon
|3
|VIDEO: The West Isn't Out to Save Ukraine; It's... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|HNC
|3
|EU not sure where Ukrainian 'Frankenstein monst... (May '15)
|May '15
|FASCIST Ukraine
|4
|Fastest cargo train linking China, Europe to ad... (May '15)
|May '15
|xss test
|1
