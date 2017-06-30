Armenian start-up OnQuark to showcase...

Armenian start-up OnQuark to showcase its product in Latvia

Wednesday Jun 28

YEREVAN, June 28. /ARKA/. Armenian start-up OnQuark, which is a customs service solutions provider, will travel to Riga, Latvia, early in 2018 to participate in Techchill.  The Microsoft Innovation Center in Armenia said today that in Riga the startup will meet with professional mentors, as well as present its product to investors from the Balkan and European countries.

Chicago, IL

