Two minesweepers decommissioned by Indian Navy

Mumbai, May 9 - Two minesweepers of Indian Navy, INS Karwar and INS Kakinada, were bid adieu at a solemn ceremony at the Naval Dockyard here in presence of Navy Chief Sunil Lanba. INS Karwar , was the first of the 'Natya' class minesweepers acquired from the erstwhile USSR.

