Team Honda HRC | MXGP Of Latvia - Team Honda Takes On Latvia
The seventh round of MXGP heads to Kegums in Latvia this weekend as HRC MX2; Michele Cervellin and Lars Van Berkel prepare to line up their CRF250RW's in the sand once more. The week break between Valkenswaard and Latvia has allowed Michele to rest up his hand injury which he has been suffering with since Trentino.
