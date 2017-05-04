SRK, Kabir Khan collaborate to shoot ...

SRK, Kabir Khan collaborate to shoot tourism film

New Delhi, May 8 - Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has collaborated with director Kabir Khan to shoot the sequel of #BeMyGuest, a promotional film produced by Dubai's Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing. This is the second film that Shah Rukh is shooting for to promote tourism in Dubai.

Chicago, IL

