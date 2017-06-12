Russia may be using its railroad monopoly to retaliate against the Baltics
Russia's state-owned railway monopoly is refusing most requests to take cargo from Russia to ports in Latvia, industry executives said, a serious blow to the Baltic state which depends on the transit trade. The monopoly, Russian Railways , has in many cases offered no explanation to customers for turning down the cargoes, mostly oil products, fertilizer, coal and metals which had previously been transported relatively easily by rail to Latvia, nine people familiar with the situation told Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
