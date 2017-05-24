Riga City Council banned gambling in Riga's historical center - " ban ...
Riga City Council adopted on 23 May 2017 a decision to ban gambling in the historical center of Riga, except for gambling venues that are located in four and five star hotels. The city's legal department is preparing closing resolutions for each gambling hall in Riga's historical center.
