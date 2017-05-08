Putin sends ships to Latvian waters i...

Putin sends ships to Latvian waters in challenge to NATO

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Three Russian warships have challenged NATO by entering Latvia's exclusive economic zone in the Baltic Sea, according to armed forces officials in Riga. It was the latest in a series of moves by Vladimir Putin 's naval forces seen as testing the response of the small Baltic state, a NATO and EU member.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US levels sanctions against Russia over electio... Dec '16 Battle Tested 37
News Interview: Riga "16+1" summit continues win-win... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Nenad Stevovic 1
News Latvia bans sales of energy drinks to under-18s (Jun '16) Jun '16 Steve Skulte 1
News How my grandmother's chutzpah helped Sugihara r... (Apr '16) Apr '16 uther pendragon 3
News VIDEO: The West Isn't Out to Save Ukraine; It's... (Jun '15) Jun '15 HNC 3
News EU not sure where Ukrainian 'Frankenstein monst... (May '15) May '15 FASCIST Ukraine 4
News Fastest cargo train linking China, Europe to ad... (May '15) May '15 xss test 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,317 • Total comments across all topics: 280,872,884

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC