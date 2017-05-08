Putin sends ships to Latvian waters in challenge to NATO
Three Russian warships have challenged NATO by entering Latvia's exclusive economic zone in the Baltic Sea, according to armed forces officials in Riga. It was the latest in a series of moves by Vladimir Putin 's naval forces seen as testing the response of the small Baltic state, a NATO and EU member.
