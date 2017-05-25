Notification on convocation of joint ...

Notification on convocation of joint stock company "Latvijas balzams" ...

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

Management Board of joint stock company "Latvijas balzams" calls up and announces that Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of JSC "Latvijas balzams" will take place on June 28, 2017 at 12 p.m. at premises of JSC "Latvijas balzams", 160 Aleksandra Caka iela, Riga, Latvia. Agenda: 1. Reports of Management Board, Council and statement of Sworn auditor, approval of Annual reports for the year 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US levels sanctions against Russia over electio... Dec '16 Battle Tested 37
News Interview: Riga "16+1" summit continues win-win... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Nenad Stevovic 1
News Latvia bans sales of energy drinks to under-18s (Jun '16) Jun '16 Steve Skulte 1
News How my grandmother's chutzpah helped Sugihara r... (Apr '16) Apr '16 uther pendragon 3
News VIDEO: The West Isn't Out to Save Ukraine; It's... (Jun '15) Jun '15 HNC 3
News EU not sure where Ukrainian 'Frankenstein monst... (May '15) May '15 FASCIST Ukraine 4
News Fastest cargo train linking China, Europe to ad... (May '15) May '15 xss test 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Microsoft
  2. Recession
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,460 • Total comments across all topics: 281,278,165

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC