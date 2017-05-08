Notification on convocation of joint ...

Notification on convocation of joint stock company "GRINDEKS" Annual General Meeting of shareholders

The Management Board of joint stock company "Grindeks" calls up and announces that Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of joint stock company "Grindeks" will take place on 8 June 2017 at 11 a.m. at premises of joint stock company "Grindeks", 53 Krustpils street, Riga, Latvia. Shareholder Registration will be open from 10.30 a.m. till 11.00 a.m. on the day of meeting - 8 June 2017 - at the venue of the meeting.

Chicago, IL

