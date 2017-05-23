MVRx Release: Clinical Trial Outcomes Show Great Promise For...
Recent outcomes from the MAVERIC clinical trial confirm earlier positive findings that MVRx's ARTOTM System safely and effectively treats mitral valve regurgitation associated with congestive heart failure. The results, presented by leading cardiologists at EuroPCR, offer heart patients the promise of a less-invasive treatment for a life-threatening problem that affects more than five million people worldwide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BioSpace.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US levels sanctions against Russia over electio...
|Dec '16
|Battle Tested
|37
|Interview: Riga "16+1" summit continues win-win... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Nenad Stevovic
|1
|Latvia bans sales of energy drinks to under-18s (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Steve Skulte
|1
|How my grandmother's chutzpah helped Sugihara r... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|uther pendragon
|3
|VIDEO: The West Isn't Out to Save Ukraine; It's... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|HNC
|3
|EU not sure where Ukrainian 'Frankenstein monst... (May '15)
|May '15
|FASCIST Ukraine
|4
|Fastest cargo train linking China, Europe to ad... (May '15)
|May '15
|xss test
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC