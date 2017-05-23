MVRx Release: Clinical Trial Outcomes...

MVRx Release: Clinical Trial Outcomes Show Great Promise For...

Recent outcomes from the MAVERIC clinical trial confirm earlier positive findings that MVRx's ARTOTM System safely and effectively treats mitral valve regurgitation associated with congestive heart failure. The results, presented by leading cardiologists at EuroPCR, offer heart patients the promise of a less-invasive treatment for a life-threatening problem that affects more than five million people worldwide.

