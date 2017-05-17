Montenegrin, Latvian FMs discuss NATO membership, western Balkans
Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics met his visiting Montenegrin counterpart Srdjan Darmanovic on Wednesday, discussing issues including NATO membership and seurity in the western Balkans. Rinkevics said at a joint news conference that the hard work Montenegro had done to become a NATO member paid off and that no third country had the authority to prevent other countries from joining NATO.
