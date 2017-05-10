Matthew Fisher: All quiet on Latvia's Russian border, but NATO presence sparks rising tensions
Not a Latvian or Russian guard is to be seen and only songbirds are to be heard in this bucolic hayfield 120 kilometres northeast of Riga, home to one of the fault lines in the new Cold War: a creek where, on the western bank, a white-and-red marker stands and a garish orange sign warns in Latvian and Russian: "STOP. IT'S THE BORDER."
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US levels sanctions against Russia over electio...
|Dec '16
|Battle Tested
|37
|Interview: Riga "16+1" summit continues win-win... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Nenad Stevovic
|1
|Latvia bans sales of energy drinks to under-18s (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Steve Skulte
|1
|How my grandmother's chutzpah helped Sugihara r... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|uther pendragon
|3
|VIDEO: The West Isn't Out to Save Ukraine; It's... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|HNC
|3
|EU not sure where Ukrainian 'Frankenstein monst... (May '15)
|May '15
|FASCIST Ukraine
|4
|Fastest cargo train linking China, Europe to ad... (May '15)
|May '15
|xss test
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC