Lombard Medical??'s Endovascular Product Portfolio Presented At...

Lombard Medical, Inc. , a developer, manufacturer and marketer of endovascular aortic aneurysm repair products, today announced that its portfolio of endovascular stent graft systems, AlturaA and Aorfixa , were featured in scientific presentations at the 39th annual Charing Cross International Symposium in London on April 25 - 26. "Altura is impressively easy to use based on its 14Fr profile, repositionability and avoidance of cannulation. The performance of the stent graft, as demonstrated in the clinical data, is equivalent to contemporary grafts that do not share these advantages."

