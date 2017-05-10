Liepaja and Amcor debut Konigstern coffee packaging with built-in vent control

Liepaja Coffee Factory has partnered with Amcor to debut its Vento packaging to debut its Konigstern premium ground coffee with built-in vent control. Liepaja makes instant and ground coffee in the Baltic region and chose Vento because it can pack coffee immediately after roasting, preserving its flavor and aroma, without valves, additional equipment, or processing steps.

