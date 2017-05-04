[Investigation] How Le Pen party brok...

[Investigation] How Le Pen party brokered Russian loans

The French presidential candidate's men met twice with Vilis Dambins, an asset manager who works out of a small office in Riga city centre, to broker loans from Kremlin-linked lenders, according to a new investigation. A Dambins-linked firm also paid €250,000 to a think tank linked to a Le Pen MEP, according to the investigation by Latvian and French journalists from Re:Baltica and Mediapart.

