Film: 'The Promise' movie to be screened in Latvia
ArmenPress, Armenia May 16 2017 'The Promise' movie to be screened in Latvia YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Genocide themed movie 'The Promise' will be screened in the Sun cinema of Riga for the first time, reports Armenpress.
