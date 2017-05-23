Brazil energy minister says he has no...

Brazil energy minister says he has no plan to resign amid crisis

23 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Brazil Mining and Energy Minister Fernando Coelho said on Tuesday he will remain in President Michel Temer's cabinet despite his political party's decision to leave the government due to corruption allegations against the unpopular leader. WASHINGTON North Korea, if left unchecked, is on an "inevitable" path to obtaining a nuclear-armed missile capable of striking the United States, Defense Intelligence Agency Director Lieutenant General Vincent Stewart told a Senate hearing on Tuesday.

