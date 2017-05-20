Belarus, Latvia to host 2021 IIHF World Championship
Belarus and Latvia will co-host the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship in 2021, the press service of the Belarusian Hockey Federation announced here on Friday. According to the results of the secret voting by the IIHF Congress in Cologne, Germany , the joint bid of Minsk and Riga got 55 votes, while Finland's bid received 52. Finland will host the championship in 2022.
