Belarus, Latvia to host 2021 IIHF Wor...

Belarus, Latvia to host 2021 IIHF World Championship

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Belarus and Latvia will co-host the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship in 2021, the press service of the Belarusian Hockey Federation announced here on Friday. According to the results of the secret voting by the IIHF Congress in Cologne, Germany , the joint bid of Minsk and Riga got 55 votes, while Finland's bid received 52. Finland will host the championship in 2022.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US levels sanctions against Russia over electio... Dec '16 Battle Tested 37
News Interview: Riga "16+1" summit continues win-win... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Nenad Stevovic 1
News Latvia bans sales of energy drinks to under-18s (Jun '16) Jun '16 Steve Skulte 1
News How my grandmother's chutzpah helped Sugihara r... (Apr '16) Apr '16 uther pendragon 3
News VIDEO: The West Isn't Out to Save Ukraine; It's... (Jun '15) Jun '15 HNC 3
News EU not sure where Ukrainian 'Frankenstein monst... (May '15) May '15 FASCIST Ukraine 4
News Fastest cargo train linking China, Europe to ad... (May '15) May '15 xss test 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,219 • Total comments across all topics: 281,158,386

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC