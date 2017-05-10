And the best sommelier in Europe and ...

And the best sommelier in Europe and Africa isa

A tense final in Austria has seen one sommelier rise above rivals to be named the best in Europe and Africa. Raimonds Tomsons , of Riga in Latvia , has been named the best sommelier in Europe and Africa after he beat rivals at the grand final held by the International Sommelier Association in Vienna.

