And the best sommelier in Europe and Africa isa
A tense final in Austria has seen one sommelier rise above rivals to be named the best in Europe and Africa. Raimonds Tomsons , of Riga in Latvia , has been named the best sommelier in Europe and Africa after he beat rivals at the grand final held by the International Sommelier Association in Vienna.
