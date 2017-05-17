airBaltic Launches Flights Between Ri...

airBaltic Launches Flights Between Riga and Liepaja

Riga. Latvian airline airBaltic on May 16, 2017, launched domestic flights linking Riga and Liepaja. The new route opens the city on the Baltic coast for visitors from 60 airBaltic destinations in Europe, Scandinavia, the Middle East and the CIS, airBaltic informed BC.

