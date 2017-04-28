Vladimir Egger re-elected as the Chai...

Vladimir Egger re-elected as the Chairman of the Supervisory Council of JSC "Latvijas ku niec ba"

Thursday, 27 April, Vladimir Egger has been repeatedly appointed by the Supervisory Council as the Chairman of the Supervisory Council of JSC "Latvijas kuA niecA ba , the current Supervisory Council was dismissed and a new Supervisory Council was elected for a period of five years by the extraordinary shareholders' meeting of JSC "Latvijas kuA niecA ba": JSC "Latvian Shipping Company" is vessel owner in the segment of medium and handy size tankers. The company owns 16 modern vessels employing more than 1300 professional and high-skilled seamen from Latvia.

