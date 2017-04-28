Vladimir Egger re-elected as the Chairman of the Supervisory Council of JSC "Latvijas ku niec ba"
Thursday, 27 April, Vladimir Egger has been repeatedly appointed by the Supervisory Council as the Chairman of the Supervisory Council of JSC "Latvijas kuA niecA ba , the current Supervisory Council was dismissed and a new Supervisory Council was elected for a period of five years by the extraordinary shareholders' meeting of JSC "Latvijas kuA niecA ba": JSC "Latvian Shipping Company" is vessel owner in the segment of medium and handy size tankers. The company owns 16 modern vessels employing more than 1300 professional and high-skilled seamen from Latvia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US levels sanctions against Russia over electio...
|Dec '16
|Battle Tested
|37
|Interview: Riga "16+1" summit continues win-win...
|Nov '16
|Nenad Stevovic
|1
|Latvia bans sales of energy drinks to under-18s (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Steve Skulte
|1
|How my grandmother's chutzpah helped Sugihara r... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|uther pendragon
|3
|VIDEO: The West Isn't Out to Save Ukraine; It's... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|HNC
|3
|EU not sure where Ukrainian 'Frankenstein monst... (May '15)
|May '15
|FASCIST Ukraine
|4
|Fastest cargo train linking China, Europe to ad... (May '15)
|May '15
|xss test
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC