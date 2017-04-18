Ventspils port offered participation in Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project
The northwestern Latvian port of Ventspils and two terminals operating there, Noord Natie Ventspils Terminals and Eurohome Latvija, have received an offer to participate in the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project by ensuring the storage and deliveries of pipes via Ventspils port, Ventspils mayor and the port's board chairman Aivars Lembergs said at a news conference today citing LETA.... Read more...
