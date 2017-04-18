Ventspils port offered participation ...

Ventspils port offered participation in Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project

1 hr ago

The northwestern Latvian port of Ventspils and two terminals operating there, Noord Natie Ventspils Terminals and Eurohome Latvija, have received an offer to participate in the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project by ensuring the storage and deliveries of pipes via Ventspils port, Ventspils mayor and the port's board chairman Aivars Lembergs said at a news conference today citing LETA.... Read more...

Chicago, IL

