US soldiers in good condition after carbon monoxide exposure in Latvia

Four U.S. Army soldiers are in good condition after being treated for carbon monoxide exposure when their M1A2 Abrams tank malfunctioned on an exercise in Latvia, the military said. The incident occurred on Sunday, and soldiers were sent to a hospital in Latvia's capital of Riga for treatment, U.S. Army Europe said.

