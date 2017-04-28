Unaudited consolidated financial info...

Unaudited consolidated financial information of Valmieras stikla skiedra JSC

The consolidated net turnover of Valmieras stikla skiedra JSC and its subsidiaries in the three months of this year reached 35.7 million euro according to the unaudited consolidated Valmieras stikla skiedra JSC Q1 2017 financial information. The net turnover increased by 2.58 million euro, or 8%, compared to the same period in 2016, marking the best Q1 of the Group sales so far.

