Together with her team, Ensemble Productions CEO Olga Balakleets is working to develop a women's conference that encompasses friendly networking, rewarding lectures and hands-on workshops with a holistic approach. The annual Creative Women Conference, now in its second year, will be taking place between May 4 and 7 2017 at the Elysium five-star resort in Paphos.

