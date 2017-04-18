Turks interested in exhibition opened at Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute: Hayk Demoyan
YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute almost every day hosts Turkish visitors, Director of the Institute Hayk Demoyan said at a press conference on April 21, reports Armenpress. "This no longer surprises us, we will just state that the exhibition opened at the Museum with its quality creates an interest among Turks.
