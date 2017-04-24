Start drinking Gin to speed up your metabolism

Start drinking Gin to speed up your m...

Saturday Apr 15

London [UK], April 16 : Want to speed up your metabolism? Start drinking Gin, as a study finds that it enhances your body's ability to burn calories for an hour after you finish your drink. According to researchers from the University of Sigulda in Latvia, Gin is made from antioxidant-rich juniper berries, which is good for your metabolism and in fact, the mice who were fed regular doses of the spirit, saw a 17 percent increase in their metabolic rate.

