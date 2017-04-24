Skoda Electric to supply 50 trolleybu...

Skoda Electric to supply 50 trolleybuses to Latvian Riga

A koda Electric, a member of group A koda Transportation, will manufacture 50 trolleybuses for the Latvian capital of Riga. This is part of a framework agreement for a total of 125 low-floor 27Tr type vehicles worth up to CZK 2.6bn.

