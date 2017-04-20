More
From 7 April to 14 May 2017, Krista DzudziloA's personal exhibition The Sixth Creation of the World is on show in the Creative Studio of the ARSENA LS Exhibition Hall of the Latvian National Museum of Art in Riga . With this exhibition, the Creative Studio of the ARSENA LS Exhibition Hall of the Latvian National Museum of Art resumes regular functioning, offering its visitors contemporary art projects and solo exhibitions of promising young artists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US levels sanctions against Russia over electio...
|Dec '16
|Battle Tested
|37
|Interview: Riga "16+1" summit continues win-win...
|Nov '16
|Nenad Stevovic
|1
|Latvia bans sales of energy drinks to under-18s (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Steve Skulte
|1
|How my grandmother's chutzpah helped Sugihara r... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|uther pendragon
|3
|VIDEO: The West Isn't Out to Save Ukraine; It's... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|HNC
|3
|EU not sure where Ukrainian 'Frankenstein monst... (May '15)
|May '15
|FASCIST Ukraine
|4
|Fastest cargo train linking China, Europe to ad... (May '15)
|May '15
|xss test
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC