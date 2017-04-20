More

From 7 April to 14 May 2017, Krista DzudziloA's personal exhibition The Sixth Creation of the World is on show in the Creative Studio of the ARSENA LS Exhibition Hall of the Latvian National Museum of Art in Riga . With this exhibition, the Creative Studio of the ARSENA LS Exhibition Hall of the Latvian National Museum of Art resumes regular functioning, offering its visitors contemporary art projects and solo exhibitions of promising young artists.

