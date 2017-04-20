Missing the drama? Here are the latest in the Russian / Ukraine saga
The decision of Ukraine's Security Service to ban Russian Eurovision contestant Yulia Samoilova from entering Ukraine was right, Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko said during his official visit to Latvia's capital Riga on Tuesday. Ukraine's top diplomat says there will be no concessions for Russian singer at Eurovision.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US levels sanctions against Russia over electio...
|Dec '16
|Battle Tested
|37
|Interview: Riga "16+1" summit continues win-win...
|Nov '16
|Nenad Stevovic
|1
|Latvia bans sales of energy drinks to under-18s (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Steve Skulte
|1
|How my grandmother's chutzpah helped Sugihara r... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|uther pendragon
|3
|VIDEO: The West Isn't Out to Save Ukraine; It's... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|HNC
|3
|EU not sure where Ukrainian 'Frankenstein monst... (May '15)
|May '15
|FASCIST Ukraine
|4
|Fastest cargo train linking China, Europe to ad... (May '15)
|May '15
|xss test
|1
