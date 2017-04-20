Maxima store collapse in Latvia not covered under insurance policy - Ergo
Maxima Latvija, a subsidiary of the retail group Maxima Grupe, and Tineo, the owner of the Riga shopping center that housed the collapsed Maxima store, are suing Ergo Insurance over its refusal to pay a claim worth 5.34 mln euros, but the insurer says that the event was not covered under the insurance policy, writes LETA.... Read more...
Start the conversation, or Read more at City Paper's Baltics Worldwide.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US levels sanctions against Russia over electio...
|Dec '16
|Battle Tested
|37
|Interview: Riga "16+1" summit continues win-win...
|Nov '16
|Nenad Stevovic
|1
|Latvia bans sales of energy drinks to under-18s (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Steve Skulte
|1
|How my grandmother's chutzpah helped Sugihara r... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|uther pendragon
|3
|VIDEO: The West Isn't Out to Save Ukraine; It's... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|HNC
|3
|EU not sure where Ukrainian 'Frankenstein monst... (May '15)
|May '15
|FASCIST Ukraine
|4
|Fastest cargo train linking China, Europe to ad... (May '15)
|May '15
|xss test
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC