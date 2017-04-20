Mairis Briedis Returns Home, Receives...

Mairis Briedis Returns Home, Receives a Hero's Welcome

Saturday Apr 8 Read more: Boxing Scene

Mairis Briedis won the vacant WBC cruiserweight title by unanimous decision defeating former German world champion Marco Huck last Saturday in the main event of a card presented by Huck Sports Promotions at the Westfalenhalle of Dortmund, Germany. Mairis Briedis, who holds an undefeated record with 22 victories and 18 KO's, after defeating fighters like Olanrewaju Durodola and Manuel Charr and patiently waiting, he managed to conquer one of his biggest dreams, the WBC belt.

Chicago, IL

