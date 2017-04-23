Latvians clean up country in annual c...

Latvians clean up country in annual campaign

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Braving rain and gusty winds, people across Latvia took part in the annual Big Cleanup campaign on Saturday to tidy up around 2,000 officially designated territories, as well as their private backyards and gardens, organizers of the event said. Like in previous years, Latvia's top state officials, including President Raimonds Vejonis and Prime Minister Maris Kucinskis, were among participants of the Big Cleanup.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US levels sanctions against Russia over electio... Dec '16 Battle Tested 37
News Interview: Riga "16+1" summit continues win-win... Nov '16 Nenad Stevovic 1
News Latvia bans sales of energy drinks to under-18s (Jun '16) Jun '16 Steve Skulte 1
News How my grandmother's chutzpah helped Sugihara r... (Apr '16) Apr '16 uther pendragon 3
News VIDEO: The West Isn't Out to Save Ukraine; It's... (Jun '15) Jun '15 HNC 3
News EU not sure where Ukrainian 'Frankenstein monst... (May '15) May '15 FASCIST Ukraine 4
News Fastest cargo train linking China, Europe to ad... (May '15) May '15 xss test 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,849 • Total comments across all topics: 280,488,209

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC