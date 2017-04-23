Latvians clean up country in annual campaign

Braving rain and gusty winds, people across Latvia took part in the annual Big Cleanup campaign on Saturday to tidy up around 2,000 officially designated territories, as well as their private backyards and gardens, organizers of the event said. Like in previous years, Latvia's top state officials, including President Raimonds Vejonis and Prime Minister Maris Kucinskis, were among participants of the Big Cleanup.

