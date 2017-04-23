Latvians clean up country in annual campaign
Braving rain and gusty winds, people across Latvia took part in the annual Big Cleanup campaign on Saturday to tidy up around 2,000 officially designated territories, as well as their private backyards and gardens, organizers of the event said. Like in previous years, Latvia's top state officials, including President Raimonds Vejonis and Prime Minister Maris Kucinskis, were among participants of the Big Cleanup.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US levels sanctions against Russia over electio...
|Dec '16
|Battle Tested
|37
|Interview: Riga "16+1" summit continues win-win...
|Nov '16
|Nenad Stevovic
|1
|Latvia bans sales of energy drinks to under-18s (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Steve Skulte
|1
|How my grandmother's chutzpah helped Sugihara r... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|uther pendragon
|3
|VIDEO: The West Isn't Out to Save Ukraine; It's... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|HNC
|3
|EU not sure where Ukrainian 'Frankenstein monst... (May '15)
|May '15
|FASCIST Ukraine
|4
|Fastest cargo train linking China, Europe to ad... (May '15)
|May '15
|xss test
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC