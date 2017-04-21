Latvian ex-president Berzins braces for political comeback in Riga elections
Latvian former president Andris Berzins is preparing for a political comeback and plans to run in the upcoming local elections here this spring, local media reported on Friday. After talks with Latvia's ruling Greens and Farmers Union, the former president has agreed to join the party's ticket for the 2017 local elections in the Latvian capital city, said Augusts Brigmanis, Greens and Farmers leader in the Latvian parliament, on Friday.
