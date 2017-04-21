Latvian ex-president Berzins braces f...

Latvian ex-president Berzins braces for political comeback in Riga elections

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Latvian former president Andris Berzins is preparing for a political comeback and plans to run in the upcoming local elections here this spring, local media reported on Friday. After talks with Latvia's ruling Greens and Farmers Union, the former president has agreed to join the party's ticket for the 2017 local elections in the Latvian capital city, said Augusts Brigmanis, Greens and Farmers leader in the Latvian parliament, on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US levels sanctions against Russia over electio... Dec '16 Battle Tested 37
News Interview: Riga "16+1" summit continues win-win... Nov '16 Nenad Stevovic 1
News Latvia bans sales of energy drinks to under-18s (Jun '16) Jun '16 Steve Skulte 1
News How my grandmother's chutzpah helped Sugihara r... (Apr '16) Apr '16 uther pendragon 3
News VIDEO: The West Isn't Out to Save Ukraine; It's... (Jun '15) Jun '15 HNC 3
News EU not sure where Ukrainian 'Frankenstein monst... (May '15) May '15 FASCIST Ukraine 4
News Fastest cargo train linking China, Europe to ad... (May '15) May '15 xss test 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,885 • Total comments across all topics: 280,460,202

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC