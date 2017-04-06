Latvian border guards to step up controls on Schengen borders
Starting Friday, Latvian border guards will step up checks of all EU citizens crossing the Schengen area's external borders, representatives of the Latvian State Border Guard said on Thursday. Controls will be reinforced at crossing points, so guards will carry out systematic checks against relevant databases on all persons entering and leaving Latvia, including citizens of the EU, the European Economic Area and Switzerland, as well as on transport vehicles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US levels sanctions against Russia over electio...
|Dec '16
|Battle Tested
|37
|Interview: Riga "16+1" summit continues win-win...
|Nov '16
|Nenad Stevovic
|1
|Latvia bans sales of energy drinks to under-18s (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Steve Skulte
|1
|How my grandmother's chutzpah helped Sugihara r... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|uther pendragon
|3
|VIDEO: The West Isn't Out to Save Ukraine; It's... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|HNC
|3
|EU not sure where Ukrainian 'Frankenstein monst... (May '15)
|May '15
|FASCIST Ukraine
|4
|Fastest cargo train linking China, Europe to ad... (May '15)
|May '15
|xss test
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC