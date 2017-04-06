Latvian border guards to step up cont...

Latvian border guards to step up controls on Schengen borders

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Starting Friday, Latvian border guards will step up checks of all EU citizens crossing the Schengen area's external borders, representatives of the Latvian State Border Guard said on Thursday. Controls will be reinforced at crossing points, so guards will carry out systematic checks against relevant databases on all persons entering and leaving Latvia, including citizens of the EU, the European Economic Area and Switzerland, as well as on transport vehicles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US levels sanctions against Russia over electio... Dec '16 Battle Tested 37
News Interview: Riga "16+1" summit continues win-win... Nov '16 Nenad Stevovic 1
News Latvia bans sales of energy drinks to under-18s (Jun '16) Jun '16 Steve Skulte 1
News How my grandmother's chutzpah helped Sugihara r... (Apr '16) Apr '16 uther pendragon 3
News VIDEO: The West Isn't Out to Save Ukraine; It's... (Jun '15) Jun '15 HNC 3
News EU not sure where Ukrainian 'Frankenstein monst... (May '15) May '15 FASCIST Ukraine 4
News Fastest cargo train linking China, Europe to ad... (May '15) May '15 xss test 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,268 • Total comments across all topics: 280,097,685

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC