Latvian border guards to step up controls on Schengen borders

Starting Friday, Latvian border guards will step up checks of all EU citizens crossing the Schengen area's external borders, representatives of the Latvian State Border Guard said on Thursday. Controls will be reinforced at crossing points, so guards will carry out systematic checks against relevant databases on all persons entering and leaving Latvia, including citizens of the EU, the European Economic Area and Switzerland, as well as on transport vehicles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.