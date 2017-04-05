Latvia notes Ukraine's reform progres...

Latvia notes Ukraine's reform progress during President Poroshenko's visit

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Latvia's top state officials gave a nod to Ukraine's reform progress and called for a settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine during Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko 's official visit to the Baltic country on Tuesday. While meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart in Riga, Latvian President Raimonds Vejonis stressed the importance of the EU's continued support to Ukraine's reforms, meanwhile praising the progress achieved by Ukraine so far.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US levels sanctions against Russia over electio... Dec '16 Battle Tested 37
News Interview: Riga "16+1" summit continues win-win... Nov '16 Nenad Stevovic 1
News Latvia bans sales of energy drinks to under-18s (Jun '16) Jun '16 Steve Skulte 1
News How my grandmother's chutzpah helped Sugihara r... (Apr '16) Apr '16 uther pendragon 3
News VIDEO: The West Isn't Out to Save Ukraine; It's... (Jun '15) Jun '15 HNC 3
News EU not sure where Ukrainian 'Frankenstein monst... (May '15) May '15 FASCIST Ukraine 4
News Fastest cargo train linking China, Europe to ad... (May '15) May '15 xss test 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,146 • Total comments across all topics: 280,054,354

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC