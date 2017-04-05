Latvia notes Ukraine's reform progress during President Poroshenko's visit

Latvia's top state officials gave a nod to Ukraine's reform progress and called for a settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine during Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko 's official visit to the Baltic country on Tuesday. While meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart in Riga, Latvian President Raimonds Vejonis stressed the importance of the EU's continued support to Ukraine's reforms, meanwhile praising the progress achieved by Ukraine so far.

