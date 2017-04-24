Latvia grants citizenship to dancer M...

Latvia grants citizenship to dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov

Latvia on Thursday paid tribute to Mikhail Baryshnikov by granting citizenship to the ballet dancer, choreographer and actor who was born in the Baltic nation when it was part of the Soviet Union and later became a U.S. citizen. The unanimous decision by lawmakers was made in recognition of Baryshnikov's civic involvement and his "voicing of political beliefs in support of democratic values and human rights."

