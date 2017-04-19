Latvenergo Group publishes audited re...

Latvenergo Group publishes audited results and the Sustainability Report for the year 2016

The audited financial statements of Latvenergo Group for 2016 were approved by the Management Board of Latvenergo AS on 18 April 2017. In 2016, Latvenergo Group revenue constitutes 931.6 million euros.

Chicago, IL

