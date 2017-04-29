Exercise Summer Shield wraps up in La...

Exercise Summer Shield wraps up in Latvia as Canadian military prepares to move in permanently

Soldiers from Latvia, Canada, the United States Army and Marine Corps, Italy, Slovakia, Germany and Lithuania participate in a Rehearsal of Concept before the Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise portion of Exercise SUMMER SHIELD which took place in Adazi, Latvia, from 17-30 April, 2017. Photo: Captain Dan Mazurek, eFP Battlegroup Public Affairs Officer Canada's troops will live out of tents during the first few months of their June deployment in Latvia as the host nation feverishly prepares to accommodate a 1,200-soldier battle group aimed at deterring Russian aggression in the Baltics.

