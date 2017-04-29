Exercise Summer Shield wraps up in Latvia as Canadian military prepares to move in permanently
Soldiers from Latvia, Canada, the United States Army and Marine Corps, Italy, Slovakia, Germany and Lithuania participate in a Rehearsal of Concept before the Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise portion of Exercise SUMMER SHIELD which took place in Adazi, Latvia, from 17-30 April, 2017. Photo: Captain Dan Mazurek, eFP Battlegroup Public Affairs Officer Canada's troops will live out of tents during the first few months of their June deployment in Latvia as the host nation feverishly prepares to accommodate a 1,200-soldier battle group aimed at deterring Russian aggression in the Baltics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US levels sanctions against Russia over electio...
|Dec '16
|Battle Tested
|37
|Interview: Riga "16+1" summit continues win-win...
|Nov '16
|Nenad Stevovic
|1
|Latvia bans sales of energy drinks to under-18s (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Steve Skulte
|1
|How my grandmother's chutzpah helped Sugihara r... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|uther pendragon
|3
|VIDEO: The West Isn't Out to Save Ukraine; It's... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|HNC
|3
|EU not sure where Ukrainian 'Frankenstein monst... (May '15)
|May '15
|FASCIST Ukraine
|4
|Fastest cargo train linking China, Europe to ad... (May '15)
|May '15
|xss test
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC