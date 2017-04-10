Eurovision is next stop for successfu...

Eurovision is next stop for successful Carmarthenshire youth girls choir

Monday Apr 10

In a a prestigious evening at the Great Hall, Arts Centre in Aberystwyth, Cr Merched Sir Gr from Carmarthenshire were crowned Cr Cymru 2017 choral champions. Following weeks of intense competition, the girls choir from Carmarthenshire conducted by Islwyn Evans clinched the trophy, a cash prize of 4,000 in Riga, Latvia.

Chicago, IL

