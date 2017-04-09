Chess notes

Sunday Apr 9

After seven rounds at the US Championships at the Chess Club and Scholastic Center of Saint Louis, the standings become even murkier. Fabiano Caruana had a rare loss, to US newcomer and St. Louis University student Zherebukh Yaroslav, which pushed Caruana further down the crosstable to seven and raised Zherebukh into a tie for first with Wesley So.

