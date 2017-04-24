Central Europe Increases Military Spe...

Central Europe Increases Military Spending Due to Perceived Russian Threat

Military spending has risen around the globe from 2015 to 2016, with notable increases in Central and Eastern Europe, and decreases for oil-rich countries affected by the global downturn, according to figures released today by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute . Central European countries had "the largest relative increases in military spending between 2015 and 2016," according to a SIPRI press release .

Chicago, IL

