Cat interrupts mayor's live interview for a sip of coffee

A brash feline interrupted the mayor of Riga, Latvia, during a live online program this week, sauntering over to his mug and taking a sip. Mayor Nils Usakovs was speaking about the capital city's efforts to fix potholes, when Dumka suddenly made a beeline for his mug.

