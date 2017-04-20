BRODSKY/BARYSHNIKOV Adds May Performa...

BRODSKY/BARYSHNIKOV Adds May Performance at the Apollo

An extra performance of Brodsky/Baryshnikov has been added on 7th May due to high levels of interest. Found somewhere between a play, a poetry recital and a piece of performance art, this UK premiere is being staged at the West End's Apollo Theatre for a limited run.

