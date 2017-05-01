Author David Bezmozgis brings his ste...

Author David Bezmozgis brings his steamy 'Natasha' off the page and onto the screen

Friday Apr 28 Read more: The Times of Israel

Canadian writer David Bezmozgis can't get Natasha out of his mind. More than a decade after stunning readers with his breakout short story collection "Natasha and Other Stories," Bezmozgis is reintroducing the complicated 14-year-old girl and the havoc she wreaks on a Russian-Jewish immigrant family in a full-length feature film.

