An Inconsiderately Curious Cat Interrupts the Mayor of Riga, Latvia...

While Nils Usakovs , the Mayor of Riga, Latvia was busy offering a live streamed Q&A session , his curious but inconsiderate tuxedo cat decided that it was the perfect time to come and check what his human was drinking .

